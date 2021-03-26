BOB GOLDMAN: Let's get hybrid!

No. 4: “Beware of overcompensating.”

Managers who can’t see their employees tend to “overdo meetings and check-ins, especially in the early months of remote-first working when trust is being built.”

Putting aside the fact that building trust with your manager is like building the Sears Tower with toothpicks, our author points out that 71% of workers report that “reducing the number of meetings and catch ups should be an area for improvement.”

The solution?

Managers should immediately schedule a series of meetings on how to reduce meetings, especially meetings in which they discuss how to reduce meetings on how to reduce meetings.

I could go on, but I have a meeting.

No. 5: “Don’t shut down team chatter.”

“One of the most commonly cited drawbacks of remote work,” Davies writes, “is the distance from good friends.”

Working without close friends nearby can be stressful. You have to yell at yourself to turn down the volume when playing “God of War” during work hours, and, when finances get tight at the end of the month, you have no choice but for you to ask you to borrow a few bucks until payday.