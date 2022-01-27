BOB GOLDMAN: Make Your Home Office a Moneymaker

It’s inevitable.

Sooner or later, you’re going back to working at work. Or maybe you’ve already been evicted from your cozy home office. Either way, the question remains the same: What will happen to the workspace you left behind?

Will your kitchen table, the site of a thousand Zoom meetings, now stand silent from 9 to 5, once a platform for high-tech business communication now tragically transformed into a platform for your morning oatmeal? Will your living room couch, host for so many business-building ideation sessions (aka naps) now sit empty, earning for you not one cent while it quietly collects dirt, dust and weevils?

It’s sad, but it isn’t hopeless.

With a little cooperation from Breather Products, Inc., your empty home office can now be rented to companies looking for temporary workspace. Think of it as the Airbnb for the worst vacations ever.

If you hustle over to Breather.com, you will quickly understand the kind of cold and impersonal office space on offer. There are vast vistas of industrial carpet, hordes of imitation Aeron chairs, and the kind of generic conference tables around which you can be sure nothing good is ever discussed. The colors are muted. The atmosphere is toxic.