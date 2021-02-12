BOB GOLDMAN: May I assist you?

You need one! You deserve one! By virtue of your hard work and steadfast allegiance to your company’s vision statement, no one could deny you one.

Know what I’m talkin’ about?

An assistant.

How wonderful will it be when you finally have your assistant? The jobs you don’t want to handle will seamlessly drip down from your to-do list and land with a splat on the to-do list of your assistant. Who you will constantly berate and eventually, on a whim, fire, while taking credit for their work, of course.

Just like your boss does.

Unfortunately, in this modern age of working from home, having an assistant brings its own set of problems. You probably don’t want to locked up in your cozy home office with a complete stranger. You definitely don’t want to be responsible for providing a hearty lunch and stocking a pleasing variety of probiotic drinks and organic crackers for their breaks. Nor do you want to worry about your assistant sending snarky reports about your productivity, or lack thereof, to your boss while you take your morning, midday or afternoon naps.