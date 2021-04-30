BOB GOLDMAN: Meeting mania

If a meeting is scheduled and no one attends, is it still a meeting?

The answer is yes. It’s a meeting and a darn good one, too.

Emigrating from our offices may have made it more difficult to get work done, but it has made it a whole lot easier to have a whole lot of meetings.

No longer does your manager need to gather the troops and herd them into a crowded conference room. Now, all your manager has to do is pull up her laptop and, in a matter of a few clicks, the troops are assembled in a spacious meeting room in cyberspace.

But making meetings easier to arrange does not make meetings more efficient. It’s tough to sit through a meaningless meeting when you face irresistible distractions, such as a productive nap on the living room settee.

Julia Wuench can help. Her article for Forbes, “The Four Steps That Will Help You Decide If A Work Meeting is Necessary,” suggests that the best way for managers to make meetings more effective is by having fewer meetings.

Can your manager follow the four steps? Here’s how you can help:

Step. No. 1: “Does a decision need to be made or are you disseminating information?”