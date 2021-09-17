BOB GOLDMAN: Money isn't everything, or is it?

Tell me this -- is there even one negative aspect of your current job that could not be remedied by a big, fat boost in salary?

Unfortunately, those salary bumps are few and far between. And some never show up at all. That’s why it’s so important to choose a job that pays really well, right from the giddyup.

Agree? Then you’re ready for Deanna deBara’s recent post on The Muse, “25 of the Highest-Paying Jobs in America -- and How to Get Them.”

You may not be surprised to learn that physicians rank No. 1.

Of course, adding that magical, money-magnet “M.D.” to your name does require years of medical school, which could be a challenge to someone who never completed their biochemistry merit badge in Cub Scouts. You will also have to conquer your tendency to faint when you see blood. But don’t panic. If you choose your specialty wisely, you can reduce the education factor and the ick factor, as well.

As a podiatrist you could earn an average salary of $151,110, which isn’t bad, considering that all you have to study are two feet and 10 toes. If you know the words to “This Little Piggy,” you’ve already covered most of the curriculum.