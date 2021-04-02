BOB GOLDMAN: Nap time

What is your dream job?

For me, it’s a job in which I get paid for dreaming.

Sad to say, professional sleepers are not in demand these days, or any days, for that matter. The good news is that you can get paid for sleeping if you do it in secret and in small doses. Best of all, if you do get caught, you can tell your boss — and yourself — that you’re doing it to improve your productivity.

So says Tim Barribeau, the author of “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Nap,” a very welcome article on Wirecutter.

Napping does have a bad rap.

A good night’s sleep is considered essential, but a good nap is shameful, especially in the working world. Managers who will put up with TPing the HR department and all manner of bonehead high jinks in the office are shocked to learn that an employee has found a hidey-hole for beddy-bye.