BOB GOLDMAN: New job phone home

“It’s obvious I’m a good match for your position,” you explain. “Adding the first 3 digits in your telephone number and dividing by my birthdate produces a number that is exactly one half of the Quincunx Pattern as adopted by the Hermetic Qabalah school of numerology.”

Few recruiters will fail to be convinced by this argument, which means that if you are hired, you’ll definitely be the smartest -- and the sanest -- person in the company.

No. 2: Make sure there’s excitement in your voice.

It’s easy to show your enthusiasm for a job when you are interviewing in person. On the phone, you only have your voice.

If you feel the general excitement level is sagging, don’t be afraid to break into song. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” is an excellent way to start a conversation with a recruiter, and when you have to respond to the inevitable, “Where do you want to be in five years?” can you imagine a better answer than a few soulful verses of “My Heart Will Go On”?

Hey, it worked for Kate Winslet.

No. 3: But talk slowly.