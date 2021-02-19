BOB GOLDMAN: Q&A&A&A&A

Question No. 18, “What’s Your Current Salary?” is interesting since it is now “illegal for some or all employers to ask you about your salary history in several cities and states.” In all cities and states, answering this question is dumb. You will lie, of course, but if you lie high you could price yourself out of the market and if you lie low you could actually get the job. I recommend the Musk Maneuver, a daring piece of career jiujitsu of which Elon would definitely approve. Let the hiring manager know the salary you want, but quote your price in bitcoins. $450,000 per year sounds about right for someone of your caliber, which may be a stretch to some myopic manager, but not even the cheapest company would put the kibosh on: “Just some spare change. How about seven bitcoins?”