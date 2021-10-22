BOB GOLDMAN: Small talk, big trouble

Be honest, now — what is it that scares you most about crawling out of your COVID-19 hidey-hole and going back to your workplace?

Is it the fact that you probably won’t be able to work in your pajamas? Is it the ridicule you’ll surely face bringing your best friend and collaborator, Stuffy J. Bear, Esq. into the office with you?

Of course it isn’t.

The real fear of going back to work is having to once again deal with people -- people you can’t make go away by clicking on Zoom’s “Leave Meeting” button. People with whom you’ll have to rub elbows, or, depending on the level of familiarity allowed in your company, rub noses, for years to come.

Worst of all, people with whom you’ll have to talk.

It’s true! You’re facing a blizzard of banter, hour after hour, day after day. It’s enough to make you send off resumes for lighthouse-keeper positions in the Inner Hebrides (all the positions in the Outer Hebrides have already been filled. Sorry.) It’s an overreaction, possibly, but what alternate do you have?

Which brings us to Nicholas Epley, Michael Kardas and Amit Kumar, the trio behind “Small talk is boring. Our research shows how you can do better,” a recent article in The Washington Post.