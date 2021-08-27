BOB GOLDMAN: Small talk goes big

You must admit — one real advantage of working from home is that you don’t have to worry about making small talk with your co-workers.

Working from home means you never run into people sneaking in late or sneaking out early. You’re not congregating in the kitchen, reviewing the free snack selection and complaining about how management is too cheap to include Abba-Zaba bars.

Yes, it may have been lonely, being home alone with only your stuffed animals as colleagues, but I’ve yet to hear of a plush panda going to the Human Resources Department to complain about how uncommunicative you are, or a refrigerator grumbling about the way you pass it 10 times a day without saying a word.

If you are one of those poor unfortunates who is going back to the office, full time or even just now and then, you’re going to have to step up your chit and turbocharge your chat. You’ll have to be welcoming and friendly, and, basically, nothing at all like your true self.

This harsh reality is the reason to pay attention to the seven small-talk mistakes outlined by speech coach John Bowe on CNBC.com. And while I don’t agree 100% with his list of “don’ts,” I do think it’s something we should talk about.

No. 1: Assuming that nobody wants to talk to you