BOB GOLDMAN: Some enchanted lunch hour

Let me help with a few useful don’ts and do’s.

For example:

Don’t start conversations with: “Wow, it’s weird being back at work. What did you do during the pandemic?”

It’s nice to ask, but you can see the problem -- they might actually tell you.

On the other hand, feel free to launch into a detailed discussion of your months of isolation.

“And then, in March 2021,” you might say, “I washed my bathrobe. No, that was April. In March I found my bedroom slippers. They were under the refrigerator. I’ll never understand how that happened.”

Also, after months home alone, you may find you want to escape the hustle and bustle by secluding yourself in your office. Or, if you don’t have an office, under your desk. While this can be marvelously comforting, the danger you face is that someone might find you and want to relate to you. Or worse, give you some work to do. Better to slip into the supply cabinet and spend the first few months back at the office in splendid isolation among the paper clips and the Sharpies. It will be lonely, but you can do lonely. It’s actual deadlines that are the problem.