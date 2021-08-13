BOB GOLDMAN: Speak up or shut up?

Don’t just sit there; say something!

Really, say anything! I live to hear the sound of your voice. Whether you are disclaiming, or complaining, or pontificating endlessly on a subject you obviously know nothing about, you can’t talk long enough for me.

BOB GOLDMAN

Of course, not everyone is me.

Executive coach Anne Sugar is definitely not me, especially when it comes to you. A highly respected CEO-whisperer, Sugar suggests in her recent Forbes article, “How to Know If You Talk Too Much in Meetings (And What To Do About It)” that the way to accomplish more may be to talk less.

Recognizing that, as a leader, “you’ve probably been trained to speak up and speak often in meetings,” Coach Sugar wants you to know that “leaders who talk too much can derail the conversation -- and lose credibility in the process.”

Considering the infinitesimal amount of credibility you currently possess, this is an important observation. But how are you to know how many of your brilliant words are sufficient and how many will make everyone think you are a bore and a clown? The following four tips should help diagnose and, perhaps, even cure your executive logorrhea.

No. 1: Ask for Feedback