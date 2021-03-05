BOB GOLDMAN: Staying on

This won’t be the kind of package incompetent CEOs get when they take off the golden handcuffs, but you could be in line for a gift certificate to the 99-cent store and a set of Ginsu knives. And believe me, you deserve it.

Another reason to stay on at a job that is well past it’s sell-by date is that “you haven’t really decided on a career yet.” This is asking a big ask. The time to decide on a career is when you’re ready to retire. That’s the point when you look in the mirror, slap your forehead, and say, “Holy smokes, I should have been a forest ranger!” (If you are forest ranger, you say, “Holy smokes, I should have been an investment banker.”)

Until that point, you shouldn’t quit. Or you should. It doesn’t really matter.

You definitely don’t want to quit if there is “a promotion on the horizon” or “you’re about to get a bonus.” Or do you? Thinking that you will get a bonus or be promoted are serious delusions, and you’ll want to cling to your job, especially if your company’s health insurance covers extensive and expensive psychotherapy. You’ll need it.