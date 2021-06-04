BOB GOLDMAN: Thank you for the thank you

A slam-bam first sentence is important but probably not sufficient to nab the job. The author suggests you “reiterate two or three strengths you would bring as ‘a valuable contributor to their team.’”

This will be tough.

If you can’t come up with anything you will do, list something you won’t do. For example, “My refusal to use a computer or a telephone will mean I won’t waste valuable IT resources.” Or, show how your non-work skills will improve office life, as in “my insistence on celebrating personal freedom with a commitment to ‘No Pants Friday’ should prove stimulating to prudish co-workers.”

The perfect thank-you, Ryan concludes, “must be emailed within twenty-four hours, preferably the same day as the interview.”

I disagree.

The perfect email should be send 24 hours BEFORE the interview.

“I’d like to thank you in advice for the opportunity to meet with you tomorrow,” you write. “A lot of interviewers wouldn’t waste time seeing so obviously unqualified a candidate, so I know you must be a very special person.”