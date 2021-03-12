BOB GOLDMAN: The Attack of the Killer Zoombies

“There’s also the constant self-evaluation,” the Post says. “Seeing our own faces and gestures several hours a day on video is stressful and taxing.” This is especially true for someone like you, so good-looking you can’t help but compare yourself to the other Zoomers, triggering feelings of pity for everyone who doesn’t look as good.

(Note: you can click or unclick something or other to activate Zoom’s “Hide Myself” feature. This option means that everyone else can see your face, but you can’t. Seems like a great loss to me.)

“Video chats also cut down on people’s ability to be mobile,” the Post article reports. “Instead of walking and talking like you might be able to do during a phone call, video chats mostly force participants to stay in a fixed position.”

Of course, spending a few hours after work at the Kit Kat Klub can also put you in a fixed position. The medical term for this condition is “comatose.” Still, if you are used to getting up from your seat and scribbling out your brilliant ideas on a whiteboard, this is difficult to do in a Zoom call. It’s also difficult to do if you don’t have any brilliant ideas, so let’s call it a wash and move on.