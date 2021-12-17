BOB GOLDMAN: Want to get a new job? Get social!

On the other hand, you do want to take advantage of any opportunity to make perfect strangers bend to your nefarious career goals, just as long as you can do it “without putting a damper on what’s supposed to be a fun social experience for others.”

Since simply meeting you is in itself a major damper, here are three rules to follow:

NO. 1: LISTEN MORE THAN YOU TALK

This isn’t easy. With your fascinating personal history and obvious brilliance, you have a lot to say. The fact that people start backing up when you talk about the lessons for career success that you learned in the sandbox, or suddenly come up with appointments they can’t miss once you begin to explain why exogenous, fiscal dominance means the current monetary system is doomed, does not require you to zip it.

Feel free to monopolize any and every conversation, but do listen intently for the contact information of the lucky recipients of your wisdom. This will be invaluable when you have to contact them to apologize for pretty much everything you said.

NO. 2: FOCUS ON BUILDING A RELATIONSHIP