BOB GOLDMAN: Welcome to your Zoomerview

Here’s the good news: The economy is opening up and there are jobs you can qualify for.

Here’s the bad news: The economy is opening up and there are jobs you must interview for.

The interview. It’s the biggest -- and shortest -- stumbling block between you and a long, successful career. It’s scary to think that 30 minutes of chit and 30 minutes of chat could change your entire life, but that’s the way it was when you would interview, toe to toe, in some anonymous conference room, and it’s still the same today when you interview from the discomfort of your home. The interview may be virtual, but the terror is real.

Fortunately, you can hide behind the skirts of Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times, who just published a therapeutic article in her “Ask Vanessa” column.

The question du jour: “What Should I Wear to a Zoom Interview?”

Now, you may think that what you wear is the least important part of a virtual interview, and you may be right, but before you start burrowing through the sea of sweatpants that fill your closet, it would be worthwhile to evaluate the clothes you used to wear when going to work meant you left your kitchen table.