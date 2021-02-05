BOB GOLDMAN: When a good morning goes bad

Bottom line: Wait until an appropriate time to open your email. June 2023 seems about right.

Bad morning habits No. 4 and No. 5 suggest that Brownlee wrote her piece in those halcyon days before COVID-19 made shut-ins of us all. No. 4 is spending your morning “racing around to find and pack items,” whether your stuff or your kids’ stuff. This would be an excellent habit to avoid, if there was any need to find and pack anything for the kids or for yourself. Nobody is going nowhere.

The same concern applies to bad morning habit No. 5, “Not planning your driving route in advance.” The idea here is sound. It is crazy-making if you are late and lost for an important meeting, but the fact is that these days, meetings are held on your computer on your kitchen table. Even if the meeting is with the folks in the Pakistan office, your route is simple: Walk out of the bedroom and turn left at the refrigerator. You made it in record time.

“Ignoring family members” is bad morning habit No. 6. Take the time to show family members the side of you that is “light-hearted and affectionate.” Or the side that used to be, before you woke up.

Our author approves of “parents who sing a little song to their kids to say good morning.” You could also stand in front of the mirror and sing a cheery ditty to yourself.