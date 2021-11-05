BOB GOLDMAN: When Gen Z comes after Gen U

Consider the situation limned by Ms. Goldberg concerning a supplement company where “a Gen Z worker questioned why she would be expected to clock in for a standard eight-hour day when she might get through her to-do list by the afternoon.”

Gen U knows better. When Gen U finishes their work, they take a mature approach to the situation. They simply get up from their desk, tell a colleague they’ll be right back, and then crawl on their hands and knees through the cube farm to sneak out the back door, not to return again until the next morning.

Gen Z doesn’t play that game. Gen Z slams shut the lid on their laptop, slaps on their earbuds and boldly goes where no employee who wants to keep their job has gone before -- out the front door.

This makes perfect sense to the perfect mind of the Gen Z, but it also provides an opportunity for Gen U. Would it make you a bad person to keep an eye on your generational enemy and use these Gen Z out-of-office experiences as occasions to tell the boss what a wonderful job their shiny, new employee has been doing?

“I keep trying to tell that young’un they’re really hitting it out of the park,” you might say. “Funny, they just never seem to be at their desk.”