BOB GOLDMAN: When it pays to talk about pay

One strategy for learning the truth about the size of your co-worker’s paychecks is to request a departmental meeting on the subject of money, inviting both colleagues and managers. You frame the conversation “as a win-win where everyone learns together.”

In creating an open, safe environment, Kingsberry suggests, you can ask softball questions, like “how has covid affected the company’s finances?” or “how does the company go about setting pay for different jobs?” This strategy is fine, but it doesn’t go far enough. My suggestion is to wait until everyone is numb and then go totally Judge Judy, going around the room, pointing to specific co-workers and demanding to know now much they’re paid and why.

You probably won’t get answers, but you will make some powerful new enemies. In fact, you could become so disliked, you’ll be promoted to manager.

A somewhat less confrontational way to get a view of the compensation landscape is to use lunch with a co-worker as an occasion to lobby for paycheck transparency. You will want to choose your moment -- between the appetizer and the main course may be too early. Between the third Corpse Reviver and the fourth may be too late.