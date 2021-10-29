BOB GOLDMAN: When your department moves to a department store

Unused examination rooms in veterinarian offices would make an ideal place to lick your wounds after being upbraided by your manager. And since everyone is into streaming, movie theaters are also prime candidates to become coworking spaces. They could take out the seats, but leave the screen. The sight of your CEO in Imax 3D will boost productivity, and instead of raises, you could be paid in gift certificates for Whoppers and Raisinets.

The coworking concept is sure to be a life saver for department stores and all the other failing businesses currently crumbling before our eyes. This only leaves the question of what will happen to all the offices that are no longer being used.

One possibility is that the office buildings no one wants to work in will be transformed into lavish apartments no one can afford to live in. I think a reverse hybrid solution is more likely. Your managers will take out the empty desks and put in sales counters where, in-between projects, you and your co-workers can hawk sweaters, deworm kitties and pack groceries.