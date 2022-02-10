BOB GOLDMAN: Whyever Wouldn’t You Work Wherever?

You can understand, sort of, why people are moving. Home has always been where the heart is, but since COVID-19, it is also where the paycheck is. If you’re working from home, you can really work from anywhere, even Lawton, Oklahoma. And why would you not? The homes are bigger. The rents are lower. The cost of living is miniscule. Who cares if you can’t get a latte or a spin class or a Wi-Fi connection?

The irony here is that the places where people like you are choosing to live are exactly the same places where people like you would never, ever want to live if forced to work there. All of which brings me to the interesting email I received recently from kayak.com.

“Working from home has become a new way of life and as of late, it’s become easier to work from pretty much anywhere,” the travel site reminded me. “Let our ‘Work From Wherever Guide’ be your playbook in discovering destinations that could become your next remote headquarters.”