bOB GOLDMAN: Your meeting has been canceled. Are you next?

That meeting you’ve been dreading?

It’s been canceled.

This is good news. Or is it?

There is nothing worse than a boring, useless, totally stupid meeting, where nothing is accomplished because there was no reason for the meeting in the first place other than to give your manager yet another opportunity to bloviate. But what if the cancellation actually represents sinister forces at work that have turned against you and the next thing to be canceled will not be a meeting, but your career?

This is bad news. Or is it?

In “So Your Boss Is Always Canceling Meetings Last Minute,” an article in the Harvard Business Review (HBR to its friends), Alisa Cohn reminds us that “senior leaders are incredibly busy,” a rather suspect statement in itself, though trying to complete the day’s Wordle when you have a second-grade vocabulary does take time.

The HBR also admits that a steady stream of cancellations “can feel like a slight or make you worry about your standing.” And, as everyone knows, a change in your standing can lead to a change in your sitting — specifically, whether it’s at your desk or in the waiting room of the unemployment office.

Because talking to your boss about this — or any other — matter can be an “awkward conversation,” executive coach Cohn offers three strategies “to address the problem in a productive way.” As neither a coach nor an executive, I have suggestions about these suggestions. Let’s have a meeting, shall we?

No. 1: Don’t take it personally

It may be that your manager is not just canceling your meetings, but other meetings as well. While it is highly unlikely that your boss is putting off meeting with their hairstylist, or their psychoanalyst, or the guy who details their Tesla, others at your office could also be getting the brushoff. The advice from the HBR article is to “discreetly ask a trusted colleague if they’ve experienced the same thing.”

If you’re naïve enough to believe you have a colleague you can trust, you have bigger problems than just canceled meetings. Still, when asking whether your boss is a disorganized, uncaring idiot, do be careful. If you notice other employees listening while your trusted colleague has turned on the recording feature of their cellphone, better make it loud and clear that the reason you are disappointed when a meeting is canceled is because “our manager is so brilliant and so inspiring I hate to miss a minute I can spend with them.” And then, before the laughter starts, run for your life.

No. 2: Get your tone right

The HBR and I agree that you should avoid “throwing a barb at your boss or making them feel defensive.” Instead, assure your manager that their success, despite their fundamental ineptitude, has inspired you to believe that you, too, can rise up in the company.

“It’s like I tell everyone,” you might say. “If my boss can get promoted, anyone can.”

Your manager won’t feel defensive, but they will feel suspicious and never cancel a meeting again. They’ll want you front and center at all times, for fear of not knowing what you are up to behind their back.

No. 3: Start the discussion

Whether the decision to confront your manager is incredibly brave or incredibly stupid, you will want to sprinkle the discussion with lots of sugar. “There are times that I need your guidance or I’m waiting for your input,” you are advised to say. If your boss buys this bucket of horsepucky, you’re lucky. They’ll believe anything.

In the end, you may find that your manager is simply overscheduled, in which case you are advised to “suggest shortening meetings or moving them to a different day.” Feb. 29 is a good day, since once every four years is about the right frequency for most meetings.

Should you discover that you’re the only person the boss is canceling, you are advised to ask “if there are any issues (you) should know about (your) performance.” Don’t expect your manager to be forthcoming. That’s why I recommend that you suggest a few reasonable reasons why they are canceling you, like “I know I’m really annoying,” or “I definitely can’t be trusted,” or “Let’s face it: I’m completely incompetent.”

Who knows? Showing that you understand you are a terrible employee could make your manager insist on including you in every meeting. With so many negative qualities, you’re not an employee to be canceled. You’re an employee to be promoted.