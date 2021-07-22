BOB GOLDMAN: Your toxic job hunt

For example, “What do you like about working here?” is presented as a trap for hiring managers who “stumble and hunt for a good answer” before finally commenting about “some extraneous variable, such as location.”

For those of us looking for a toxic workplace, the inability of a recruiter to think of even one positive about the company not connected to its proximity to a freeway on-ramp shows that you stand a very good chance of standing out. Really! Even your low levels of performance are sure to attract attention and raises and, maybe, if you’re truly lucky in finding employment at this bottom-of-the-employment-barrel location, a shortcut that saves five minutes on your two-hour commute.

“If you were in my position, would you take the job?” is another test question. How the interviewer answers is not important. What is critical is the time it takes to come up with an answer. Of course, they’re going to lie and say “Yes,” but you want to time how long it takes to get to that “Yes.” If it’s instantaneous, you’ve found a company that puts a premium on hiring accomplished liars, and you’re sure to feel comfortable using “I never got the email” and all the other bogus excuses that never worked in your present position.