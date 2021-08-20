BOB GOLDMAN: You're later than you think

I don’t like to criticize, but you’re not living up to your end of the bargain.

BOB GOLDMAN

I turned in this column right on deadline. My sainted publisher put aside important news and common decency to bring it to you. And where were you? You could have been reading these words of wisdom ages ago, with the obvious benefits that would imbue, but instead you busied yourself with nonsense like working and sleeping and watching “Cooking with Paris.” (Her Frosted Flakes French toast really is the bomb, right?)

In short, you were late, and I’ll bet it isn’t the first time.

But with a little help from Laura Clarke, it could be the last time.

Since you apparently believe that your chronic lateness is charming and endearing, you may be surprised to know that in her helpful article for BBC Worklife, Clarke argues that “a look into the psychology of lateness offers a glimpse into a mind that may be malfunctioning.”

As result of this malfunction, you can be perceived as “disorganized, chaotic, rude and lacking in consideration.” Of course, you are disorganized, chaotic, rude and lacking in motivation, but don’t you really want to keep all that under wraps, especially if you’re someone who needs a paycheck, or friends?