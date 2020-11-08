BYRON YORK: A Trump good deed receives its punishment

That was then. Now, there’s an election going on. And Hijazi is telling a different story. Trump never cared about her, she tweeted. It was all about his ego. And by the way, vote for Joe Biden.

But first, remember that if Trump said what Hijazi alleged, it was true. Obama did nothing for Hijazi, and Trump did. She was trapped in prison in a country with a terrible human rights record, and when Trump, unlike his predecessor, took up her cause, within hours she was on a plane to the United States.

And assume for a moment that Hijazi’s description of the White House meeting is entirely accurate, and freeing her was, in fact, a big ego trip for Trump. So what? Did she prefer to be in an Egyptian prison under President Obama to being free under President Trump? Really?

In another tweet, Hijazi wrote, “I felt torn after the meeting, worried about not being a loyal person, as Trump demands loyalty as a means of maintaining control. But the government should not help citizens to make them loyal; it should do help because it is the right thing to do. #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica.”