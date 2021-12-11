BYRON YORK: After court argument frustration on the left

The arguments were made by others all across the internet and cable news -- and even, astonishingly, inside the court itself, when during the abortion argument, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”

The idea for progressive Democrats is to undermine the legitimacy of anything the current Supreme Court does and then argue that the court needs “reform” in the form of more members appointed by a Democratic president.

Democrats have certainly had bad luck lately when it comes to the Supreme Court. If Scalia had died a year earlier, or if Ginsburg had died just a few months later, things might have been much different for the party, and some of its lawmakers might not support blowing up the court today.