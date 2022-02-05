BYRON YORK: Biden drags Democrats down

The Gallup organization has looked at midterm results going back to 1946. In elections where the president’s job approval rating was above 50%, Gallup said in a 2018 article, his party’s midterm losses in the House averaged 14 seats. But in elections where the president’s job approval rating was below 50%, the losses averaged 37 seats.

In 1994, Bill Clinton’s job approval rating just before the midterms stood at 46% in the Gallup poll. His party lost 53 seats in the House. In 2010, Barack Obama’s job approval rating was 45%. His party lost 63 seats. And in 2018, Donald Trump’s job approval rating was 40%. His party lost 41 seats.

Now remember that the current balance of power in the House is 222 Democrats and 212 Republicans, with one vacancy. If Democrats lose six seats, and the GOP picks up six, Republicans will control the House. Republicans could significantly underperform the historical average of nonpresidential parties in midterm elections -- and still win the House.