BYRON YORK: Biden: No course correction

Biden said so himself at his recent news conference. After pronouncing himself “satisfied” with his team’s performance in the first year, Biden said, “There’s three things I’m going to do differently” in the next year. The remarkable thing is that none of those three things was substantive. None involved Biden actually changing course from his unsuccessful first year.

And none will make a difference to voters worried about inflation, crime, education, COVID or any other issue of the day.

The first change Biden listed was: “I’m going to get out of this place more often.” In the coming year, he said, he will travel more around the country and talk to voters. “I’m going to make the case of what we’ve already done,” Biden said, and try to use his record to build support for future action.

Biden’s second change was that he will be “seeking more advice of experts outside, from academia to editorial writers to think tanks.” He specifically mentioned his meeting, early in his term, with presidential historians who told him he had the opportunity to pass sprawling, life-changing legislation like Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson. It was terrible advice. Now Biden wants more of it.