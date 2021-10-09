BYRON YORK: Biden pessimism sets in

One of the most basic measurements in political polling is the so-called "right track, wrong track" number. For years, pollsters have asked a variation of this question: "Generally speaking, would you say things in this country are heading in the right direction, or are they off on the wrong track?"

Byron York Byron York is the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, a Fox News contributor and the author of The Vast Left Wing Conspiracy.

Most of the time, more people believe the country is on the wrong track than believe it is on the right track. The last time it was even tied (an equal number answering right and wrong track) was for a brief moment in June 2009.

There were huge negative gaps during the Obama years — times in which the wrong track outpolled the right track by 30, 40, or even 50 points. Things were more settled during President Donald Trump's years (yes, they were) when an increasing number of people believed the country was on the right track and the negative gap narrowed to between 10 and 20 points.

