BYRON YORK: Can Donald J. Trump be tried?

To support their position, Democrats will point to a single precedent, the case of a Cabinet official, Secretary of War William Belknap, who in 1876 was accused of financial corruption. Minutes before the House was scheduled to impeach him, Belknap resigned, claiming that Congress could not impeach a former official.

The House went ahead and impeached Belknap anyway, and the Senate then debated whether Belknap, as a former official, could be tried in a court of impeachment. They eventually decided that he could, although a significant minority of senators believed the trial was unconstitutional. Then, after a five-month trial, they failed to convict Belknap by a vote of 37-25. The reason Belknap was acquitted was because of those senators who felt the trial was unconstitutional. Without them, the Senate could not reach the Constitution’s two-thirds standard for conviction.

So that is the precedent Democrats will claim allows them to try former President Trump. But the fact is, there is more precedent for Congress choosing not to try a former official.

The biggest is the case of President Richard Nixon, who resigned ahead of impeachment in 1974. Once Nixon was out of office, the House ended its impeachment proceedings.