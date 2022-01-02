BYRON YORK: Dems lose Hispanic voters — lots of them

Hispanic voters are particularly cool toward Biden. “Working Class Joe” does not seem to connect with those voters, who are largely working class. Hispanic voters without a college degree “[gave] Trump a remarkable 41% of their vote in 2020,” Teixeira notes. That is especially important because about 80% of the Hispanic vote nationwide could be classified as working class.

But it’s not just Biden. Latino voters appear to be increasingly turned off by the Democratic Party itself, and particularly by its progressive leaders. That was certainly true in 2020, the year of Black Lives Matter for much of the party. The Democrats’ increasing focus on racial issues left Hispanic voters unmoved. And that leads to what is perhaps Teixeira’s most important point:

“It is hard to avoid the conclusion that Democrats have seriously erred by lumping Hispanics in with ‘people of color’ and assuming they embraced the activism around racial issues that dominated so much of the political scene in 2020, particularly in the summer,” Teixiera writes. “This was a flawed assumption. The reality of the Hispanic population is that they are, broadly speaking, an overwhelmingly working class, economically progressive, socially moderate constituency that cares above all about jobs, the economy and health care.”