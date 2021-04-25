BYRON YORK: Finally the facts about a capitol riot casualty

There are still things the public does not know about the case. It is simply not clear what role, if any, Sicknick’s participation in the fight to defend the Capitol played in his death. Diaz said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” But what role? And at the same time, Diaz “said he could not comment on whether Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition, citing privacy laws.” So exactly how the riot might have contributed to Sicknick’s death is not clear.

But finally, Americans know the basic facts of Sicknick’s death. And that means a number of media organizations have a lot of explaining to do.

First among them is The New York Times, which on Jan. 8 -- shortly after Sicknick’s death -- reported, “Pro-Trump supporters ... overpowered Mr. Sicknick, 42, and struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials. With a bloody gash in his head, Mr. Sicknick was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He died on Thursday [Jan. 7] evening.”