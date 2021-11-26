BYRON YORK: For Democrats, the word is 'Transform'

Remember when Joe Biden ran for president in what commentators called the “centrist” lane of the Democratic primaries? The idea was that a “moderate” such as Biden, unlike rival Bernie Sanders, would not push radical plans to completely change society. That would reassure nonprogressive Democrats and independents, too, that Biden would be a safe choice for president. They didn’t want to remake the world. They just wanted things to get better.

Byron York Byron York is the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, a Fox News contributor and the author of The Vast Left Wing Conspiracy.

You could see the difference in the Democratic debates. To take one example, at a debate in November 2019, Sanders urged people to join him “if you want to be part of a movement that is not only going to beat Trump but transform America.” Biden’s pitch was much more modest; beating Trump and going back to the old ways was enough. “Let’s take back this country,” Biden said, “and lead the world again.”

Now Biden is president and pushing vast, multitrillion-dollar spending projects, the latest of which is the Build Back Better Act, a $2.2 trillion behemoth passed last week by Democrats (and Democrats alone) in the House of Representatives. And the old Biden centrist act is nowhere to be found. Now, the word the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill have chosen to describe the president’s agenda is “transform” — just like Bernie used to say.