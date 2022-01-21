BYRON YORK: GOP and Dems are capable of blowing it November

“The numbers are conclusive,” Trump continued, “and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive. The only reason [Rounds] did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away. Even though his election will not be coming up for five years, I will never endorse this jerk again.”

Later, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “I think Sen. Rounds told the truth about what happened in the 2020 election, and I agree with him.” Trump, of course, has called McConnell a “RINO” many times.

Later, in an interview with National Public Radio, Trump made it clear he wants to see 2022 Republican candidates talking about the 2020 election. NPR’s Steve Inskeep asked Trump, “Is it a disadvantage for Republicans to keep talking about the 2020 election in 2022?”