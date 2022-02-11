BYRON YORK: GOP backward or forward?

So yes, there was reason for the Republican Party to be annoyed by Cheney and Kinzinger. But Cheney and Kinzinger appear to be obsessed with the events of November 2020 through January 2021. The Republican Party, and the voters, do not share that obsession. By taking time to debate Cheney’s and Kinzinger’s actions, and then by voting to censure them, the RNC got sucked into the Democratic-Trump effort to focus on 2020. The RNC’s goal is to win Republican control of Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024. That requires a relentless focus on 2022 and 2024. When someone wants to divert attention from those goals and focus on 2020, RNC officials should ask whether that person really wishes Republicans success.

Now, some GOP officials are pushing back on the issue. “The focus right now needs to be forward, not backward,” said Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate. “I just think right now, if we want to win the elections in November, there are better things for us to be focused on.”