BYRON YORK: GOP pushes back on Democratic

So of course Democrats want to get rid of the filibuster. But even if they could do that, they would be left with the 50-votes-plus-Harris strategy, and at the moment, at least two Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema -- aren’t going along. You can’t enact anything in the Senate with 48 votes.

And now, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP allies are pushing back. “The political left keeps pitching their big lie that mainstream state voting laws are somehow ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ if the governor who signs the bill happens to be a Republican,” McConnell said last week. “In one of the states that triggered this meltdown, the new proposals mandated more days of early voting than many Democrat-run states provide. Our democracy is not in crisis. Repeating this rhetoric does not make it factual. The 2020 election saw the highest turnout in more than 100 years.”