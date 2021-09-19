BYRON YORK:Is President Biden politicizing COVID?

At around the same time, Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential nominee, was asked if she would get the vaccine when it was ready. That would depend, Harris answered. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump,” she said, “and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his [Trump’s] word for it.” Later, Harris was asked if she would take the vaccine if it were finished before the election. She said she would do so only if the nation’s top virologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommended it. “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it,” Harris said.