BYRON YORK: Note to Dems: It’s not 2020 anymore

As for Democrats, the party brought an activist agenda to Capitol Hill, only to see the ground shift under their feet. In 2020, they seized on the pandemic to press for long-desired social welfare policies. They proposed giant spending programs that would rival the New Deal and Great Society. They told Biden he could be a new FDR or LBJ. But their massive government spending helped fuel the inflation that is eating away at Americans’ quality of life. Even as soaring inflation negates wage gains, all many Democrats can think to do is push for still more spending.

For many years, the Gallup Organization has asked Americans whether they believe government is “trying to do too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses” or whether the government “should do more to solve our country’s problems.” In most years, a majority says the government is trying to do too many things. Only on very rare occasions does a majority say the government should do more.

The year of the pandemic, 2020, was one of those very rare occasions. For a brief moment, a majority, 54%, said that the government should do more to solve problems, while 41% said it was doing too much. That had not happened in nearly 20 years, since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.