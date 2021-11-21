BYRON YORK: The Biden White House dumpster fire

Were that scenario to materialize, of course, there would be a huge fight inside the Democratic Party, with an old, weak president leaving the stage and each candidate having supporters, and above it all the Harris side raising the question of what it would mean for the party to cast aside a woman who is both the first female vice president and the first vice president of color.

It’s a mess. To put it mildly, it is not good if you are a new president, less than a year into the job, and people in your own party are speculating that you can’t make it past one term and your vice president isn’t strong enough to succeed you.

All of this stems from one fact: Biden is too old to be president. Democrats knew when they chose him that Biden would be 82 at the end of his term and, if reelected, would serve until he was 86 years old. That is unprecedented in American history. On top of that, Biden has clearly slowed down in recent years -- looking at videos from a decade ago, when he was vice president, he was noticeably more vigorous than he is today. (And it’s not as if Biden was ever a brilliant leader, capable of shouldering the responsibilities of the presidency, even in his prime.)

Put it all together, and the Biden White House, just months into power, has become a dumpster fire. Some of its problems are fixable. But other problems are structural -- they won’t get better even if Congress passes this or that bill. Biden’s age, of course, was not a secret during the 2020 campaign. Voters knew what they were getting. And now they’re getting it.