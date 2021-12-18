BYRON YORK: The cost of Biden's agenda

This year, passing the enormous COVID relief bill, Democrats inserted the child tax credit -- but only for a year. Now, there was no way in the world that Democrats believed the country should have a child tax credit for just one year. No, the idea was to pass the bill, get the policy into law, and then renew it year after year. After all, what heartless lawmaker would want to take sustenance and support from children? At this moment, the child tax credit is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, and Democrats are working frantically to extend it. “It’s as important a thing as there is in the Build Back Better bill, and to me it was the most important thing we did in calendar 2021,” Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said recently.

BBB would extend the child tax credit, but only for one more year, until the end of 2022. As a “temporary” measure, the CBO said it would add $185 billion to the deficit. Estimating its cost for just one year keeps the stated overall cost of the bill down. But guess what will happen at the end of 2022? Democrats will say it is absolutely necessary that the child tax credit be extended. And the cost will go up.