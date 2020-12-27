BYRON YORK: The Democrats' Eric Swalwell problem

House Democratic leaders are trying to keep the espionage scandal surrounding Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell under tight control. But it’s going to be an uphill battle. Republicans are pushing harder and harder to learn more about Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy Christine Fang. And the Democrats’ strongest ally -- The New York Times, which has averted its eyes and so far refused to publish even one word about the matter -- can’t hold out forever.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the FBI brief all members of the Intelligence Committee on what the bureau knows about the relationship between Swalwell and Fang. That relationship began sometime after Fang arrived in the U.S. in 2011, before Swalwell was elected to Congress, and continued through 2015, by which time Swalwell had won election to the House, and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi picked him for a coveted spot on the Intelligence Committee.

U.S. authorities had Fang under surveillance, and apparently picked up information about her having some sort of personal relationship with a member of Congress -- Swalwell. In 2015, the FBI met with Swalwell -- again, a member of the Intelligence Committee -- to inform him that Fang was a spy. Swalwell says he immediately cut off all contact with Fang, who quickly left the U.S. in mid-2015.