BYRON YORK: Why the Cuomo case drives Republicans crazy

So the question is whether Cuomo can do a Ralph Northam. Remember, he is the governor of Virginia who was mired in scandal when, in January 2019, a photo surfaced of him in blackface, at a party years before, when he was in medical school. The calls for Northam’s resignation were intense, but he just didn’t do it. He just said no. And no one made him. Northam remains in office today.

Yes, the Northam and Cuomo cases are different. For one thing, the politicians who would have succeeded Northam, Virginia’s Democratic lieutenant governor and attorney general, were also beset by scandal, making Northam’s departure less appealing to Democrats. In New York, the person who would succeed Cuomo, Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, is scandal-free and ready to go. So it would actually be more politically palatable to Democrats to remove Cuomo than Northam. But in any event, Cuomo is digging in.

Meanwhile, here is the thing that blows Republican minds: Cuomo might go down because of his #MeToo problem, and not because of his horrendous mishandling of the COVID crisis. Remember that Cuomo presided over one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in the world. Lives were lost by the thousands.