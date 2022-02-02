CAL THOMAS: A deal with the devil

Writing in The Washington Post, columnist Henry Olson notes that Pence has avoided criticizing Trump since both men left office. Olson says Pence should “reconsider.” Sure, some on the left seek to divide Republicans in hopes the dreadful record of Biden and his fellow Democrats will not be the main issue this November and in 2024, but from my observance of Pence since he was in Congress, it is not in his nature to engage in personal attacks, even when he has been falsely accused. As a practicing Christian, Pence abides by the teachings of his true Leader who spoke of “turning the other cheek.” Some Bible commentators interpret this as saying let God handle it. That’s a far better “bargain” than hitting back and descending to the level of his critic.