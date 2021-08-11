CAL THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies

He was just getting started: “If you’re trying to deny kids a proper education, I’m gonna stand in your way. ... If you’re going to restrict, impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods ... and lock people down ... I’m standing in your way.”

DeSantis then delivered this rejoinder to Biden: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”

If that isn’t enough to get your liberty blood boiling, then consider these quotes from three historical figures -- and a more recent one -- who understood that freedom is not the natural state of humanity, otherwise more of the world would be free. Liberty must constantly be renewed.

Benjamin Franklin: “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Abraham Lincoln: “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.”

John Basil Barnhill: “When the people fear the government there is tyranny, when the government fears the people there is liberty.”