CAL THOMAS: Elites and their elitism

“They said you were high class, but that was just a lie.” - Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain brought criticism on himself last week when he retweeted a post from Harvard economist Jason Furman. Furman claimed that rising inflation and nationwide supply chain issues that have delayed products from reaching store shelves is a “high-class problem.” Klain’s retweet was accompanied by two emoji hands pointing at the original tweet, so is it safe to say he agreed with Furman?

Cal Thomas Cal Thomas, a columnist with Tribune Content Agency. Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

This is the kind of attitude that has turned off many Americans to Washington politics. Despite what they often say, politicians are mostly looking out for themselves, not average people, who constitute the majority. It is a major reason why Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and still has a faithful and unquestioning following.

The definition of “elitist” helps focus the mind. Dictionary.com: “(of a person or class of persons) considered superior by others or by themselves, as in intellect, talent, power, wealth, or position in society.” The “by themselves” part is what many Americans think of these elitists. Call it the Leona Helmsley attitude. The late New York hotelier once claimed, “We don’t pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes.” You can’t get more elitist than that.