CAL THOMAS: How many more?

“They’re Coming to America” - Neil Diamond

Cal Thomas Cal Thomas, a columnist with Tribune Content Agency. Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

The numbers are staggering. Should we call them invaders instead of migrants, since that word better describes the hordes of humanity coming across what used to be our southern border, a border that has been effectively erased? In March, the COVID positivity rate for those breaching our border was about 6 percent. Many of these people cannot speak English and have few job skills other than manual labor. Recently, a convicted sex offender was one of 35 migrants arrested in Texas for entering the country illegally. An Afghan evacuee has been charged with raping a woman in Missoula, Montana. We are beyond a crisis and are now experiencing a disaster.

The overwhelmed Border Patrol reports nearly 200,000 encounters with migrants in July, alone. It was the highest monthly total in more than two decades. This doesn’t include the “gotaways,” which some estimate are as high as 400,000. According to the Brookings Institute, the number of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. as of 2019, ranged from 10.5 to 12 million, or about 3.2 percent to 3.6 percent of the population. The numbers have grown considerably since then.