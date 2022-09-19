 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cal Thomas: Immigration and roosting chickens

The saying “the chickens have come home to roost” seems to apply to the immigration policies of the Biden administration, sanctuary cities and states.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) have been sending hundreds of people who have illegally crossed the border into their states to Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Delaware. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent 50 migrants to the uber-liberal town of Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) promptly ordered the National Guard to send them to Joint Base Cape Cod. That should preserve property values in a town where wealthy residents, including former President Barack Obama, own homes.

Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas, a columnist with Tribune Content Agency. Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

The saying about roosting chickens refers to the unpleasant effects of actions someone has taken. Having declared their cities and states safe havens for migrants, Democratic mayors and governors are now loudly complaining they don’t have the room or resources to care for them. They don’t mind burdening states with Republican governors for the cost, housing, health risks (few appear to have been tested for COVID-19) and other challenges, but instead are taking a “not in my backyard” position when forced to deal with the U.S. government’s failure to control the border.

Illegal immigration has ebbed and flowed under previous administrations, but has reached new and unsustainable levels under the current one.

Busing migrants to these liberal bastions is a clever political move, which even some on the left have acknowledged. The latest occurred when two busloads of them were dropped off outside the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris. Fox News is one of the few media outlets to consistently cover the border crisis, including human and human traffickers and the smuggling of fentanyl into the country, a drug that has become the number one cause of death among 18- to 45-year-olds. That other media have largely ignored or downplayed the immigration crisis is journalistic malpractice.

Biden administration officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Harris, have claimed the border is closed. Video shows that is not true. To paraphrase another familiar saying: “are you going to believe them, or your lying eyes”?

It is amusing to listen to the squealing of those politicians who self-righteously claimed to offer open arms to all migrants but then turn on them, as though they were a vast migration of Republicans.

Some of these politicians have quoted the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty about sending us “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” They now have flipped, preferring a version of the Little Richard song “Keep A-knockin’, but you can’t come in.”

Do our immigration laws mean nothing? Don’t our leaders take oaths to uphold the laws of the United States and protect and defend the Constitution? Those laws were passed by Republican and Democratic members of Congress and signed by presidents of both parties. President Biden is violating his oath of office, as is his secretary of Homeland Security, when they refuse to enforce them.

There are checkpoints where people fleeing their countries for humanitarian reasons can be legally processed while their claims are validated. No nation can maintain its character and existence if it does not control its border.

Illegal immigration has ebbed and flowed under previous administrations, but has reached new and unsustainable levels under the current one.

Why have past administrations, and now this one, allowing uncontrolled immigration, along with a flow of deadly drugs? Why is so much of the media ignoring it? If Republicans win a congressional majority in the November election, they must hold the administration accountable, even to the point of impeachment. To do otherwise would be chicken-hearted and invite even more bad policies home to roost.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work – accidentally

Mary Sanchez, Tribune Content Agency

Mary Sanchez

In the race to prove who is the most politically smug and cravenly obtuse to human rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled into the lead.

Perhaps you didn't realize there was a contest. But there's a struggle among some Republican governors to see who can poke the hardest at the resolve of Democrat-run cities that have long professed to be welcoming to immigrants.

The gamesmanship began in April. That's when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shoving migrants onto buses and sending them to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug. Ducey soon joined in. More than 10,000 migrants have been sent on their way in this fashion.

Enter DeSantis. He's claiming credit for flying about 50 Venezuelans to tony Martha's Vineyard, which has the image of being a bastion of bucolic relaxation for the well-heeled, and the liberal.

The Venezuelans could have found employment already, if left to their own ingenuity, despite it being the end of the summer season. They're migrants, after all, people who exemplify the entrepreneurial grit and spirit that all politicians laud, but increasingly fail to uplift in action.

Abbott and DeSantis aren't trying to be generous. They are doing a political stunt. All they really want is to antagonize the Democratic mayors of those cities and score political points for their bases.

Those aims have been accomplished, and possibly more, though inadvertently.

What if Abbott and his mini-him followers among GOP governors are so wrong that they're right? What if Abbott and the other governors cooperated and became a part of the solution?

Consider the possibilities if they changed their approach, and began to treat the migrants with fairness, respect, and -- gasp -- kindness.

But Abbott has no intention of working with the federal system that governs immigration. He's not coordinating any of the busloads with the cities that he crassly labels "sanctuary cities." He's comfortable talking about "open borders" and other dog whistles that cause his right-wing base to cheer.

Here's a statement released by DeSantis: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

This is far less President Joe Biden's fault than what the GOP governors wish people to believe. Natural disasters due to climate change, deep corruption in foreign governments, backlogs in our own immigration system and the effects of the pandemic are all involved.

What can't be dismissed is that the U.S.-Mexico border is awash this year with record numbers of desperate people from a wide range of countries presenting themselves to border agents to seek asylum. That's legal. It's their right to try.

The deserts, mountains and city terrain that encompasses the southern border have always been just the first stop.

People want to quickly move on to other cities, to unite with relatives, to chase job opportunities.

What if Abbott and the other mayors coordinated with the federal government and with the cities that he's trying to smugly shame? He could play a hand in solving some of our immigration AND labor problems.

The migrants are generally glad for the free lift. Again, most had planned on trying to travel to other states and cities throughout the U.S. They want to unite with family members. Many believe they can find work (and they likely can, given worker shortages in so many sectors).

Many, especially those from Venezuela and other countries further away from the U.S. border, have already passed through a literal gauntlet of dangers; journeying through jungles, being assaulted by violent criminals and paying bribes to government officials to pass through some territories.

The showmanship antics of a few American governors is nothing by comparison.

But these migrant families need help with basic human needs: food, shelter and safe places for their children.

They also need access to agencies that can help them take legal steps toward refugee status. It's a process, involving immigration courts and basically waiting for a case to be heard, if migrants can show they have a credible fear for not wanting to return to their native lands.

Abbott saw human widgets. The migrants are nothing more than props to him, suitable for shuttling off to the nation's capital like homing pigeons to deliver a snarky message to the Biden administration.

The cities, thankfully, see migrants as human beings. Many Americans in these cities welcome the arrivals, sometimes literally by greeting them. Volunteers and agencies are reacting by calling the governors' bluff.

But it's unsustainable.

And the incredibly dysfunctional immigration system isn't designed to handle this many asylum requests efficiently.

The United States is still one of the best places in the world for deserving families to restart, to plug into education and find a way to achieve. That can't be accomplished outside the federal system. It must happen in close coordination with the local governments of places were the migrants want to live and work.

Desperate people seeking asylum aren't political playthings. Congress needs to step up and the governors need to step back and rethink their approach.

Somebody needs to call a truce on this nonsense.

