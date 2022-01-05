CAL THOMAS: Let’s out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case

The fear of public ridicule ought to be enough to give men who would engage in such acts second thoughts. If laws are not enough to act as sufficient deterrents, maybe shame and ridicule will do the job.

One benefit of knowing whether prominent and wealthy men engaged in sex acts with underage girls would be to remove them or keep them from leadership positions. It has already been revealed that Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were frequent fliers on Epstein’s jet. Flight logs introduced during Maxwell’s trial show Donald Trump flew on the jet between Palm Beach and New York City airports six times, sometimes accompanied by his then-wife, Marla Maples and infant daughter, Tiffany. Bill Clinton was a passenger at least 26 times. Records obtained by foxnews.com show Clinton flew without his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights and that trips between 2001 and 2003 “included extended junkets around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including ‘Tatiana.’ The tricked-out jet earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname (Lolita Express) because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.”