CAL THOMAS: Progressive trick is no treat

He refuses to say until after the election whether he would favor packing the Supreme Court or whether he would advocate for adding Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., as the 51st and 52nd states, along with four likely Democratic senators, solidifying a permanent Democrat majority and rendering the two-party system dead.

It’s the familiar agenda we have heard for years, but with a lot more that should scare everyone. It includes more free stuff -- medical care, college tuition, forgiveness of student debt. The evil rich will pay for it all, which is impossible at this level of spending.

Democrats style it as Americans caring for each other, but it is really the imposition of government “caring” for us. It would addict even more to government and thus the politicians and activists who run it. Freedom and liberty would be lost as taxes and spending increase and new regulations are imposed on guns and virtually everything else we are used to doing on our own without government intrusion.

Am I exaggerating? Read for yourself the Working Families Party’s People’s Charter. While you’re at it, also peruse the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations, which reads like it could have come from the Soviet Union, where Sanders and his wife took their honeymoon.